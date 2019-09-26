LOCKE — Georgianna Todd, 78, of Route 90, Locke, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Todd was born on Feb. 17, 1941 in Rockville Centre, N.Y., a daughter of the late Gerald H. and Gertrude Lanzilotta Pearsall.
She graduated from Groton Central School in 1960 and married Gerald J. Todd on Sept. 24, 1960. She devoted her career to raising a family and helping her husband operate Todd Farms on Route 90.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton. Interment will follow in Bird Cemetery, Locke. Friends may call from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
A reception will be held immediately following the cemetery committal at the Locke Fire Station.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Locke Fire Department, P.O. Box 183, Locke, NY 13092.
