Gerald Crowley, 83, of Fleming, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

He was the son of the late Hugh and Helen Powers Crowley. Gerald was married to the love of his life, Sharon, for 65 wonderful years. He enjoyed being part of the community as a serving member of the Fleming #2 Fire Department for 65 years and as a member of the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis Club. He also enjoyed hosting community Christmas parties at the former St. Isaac Jogues Church, to give back to the community through a canned food drive.

In years past he was on the Fleming Town board and acted as Justice of the Peace. Jerry was a very hard-working man; he was the owner of Morse-Collins Inc. in Auburn for over 50 years and later in life he owned and operated Sharon Farms and Owasco Golf & Tennis. In the winter months he and Sharon enjoyed traveling in their RV which lead to them finding their winter home in Florida. Jerry loved boating, collecting antique tractors, cars and spending time with family and friends. He was one of a kind and will be sadly missed.