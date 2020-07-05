Gerald F. Stanton

Mr. Stanton was born at home in Venice N.Y. on Jan. 31, 1933, a son of the late Willard and Ruth (Ketchum) Stanton. He graduated from Genoa High School and Morrisville State College. Gerald was a self-employed dairy farmer until 1991. He then began his second career as a youngstock manager at Oakwood Dairy, where he worked for 24 years. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed sharing his breadth of knowledge and love for agricultural history while employed at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum. Jerry was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, along with Syracuse Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. He was an active member of Cayuga Lodge #221 F.&A.M.; Scipio Chapter, #173 O.E.S; Shrine Damascus Temple #2; and Fleming Federated Church.