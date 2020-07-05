Gerald F. Stanton, 87, of Union Springs, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Stanton was born at home in Venice N.Y. on Jan. 31, 1933, a son of the late Willard and Ruth (Ketchum) Stanton. He graduated from Genoa High School and Morrisville State College. Gerald was a self-employed dairy farmer until 1991. He then began his second career as a youngstock manager at Oakwood Dairy, where he worked for 24 years. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed sharing his breadth of knowledge and love for agricultural history while employed at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum. Jerry was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, along with Syracuse Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. He was an active member of Cayuga Lodge #221 F.&A.M.; Scipio Chapter, #173 O.E.S; Shrine Damascus Temple #2; and Fleming Federated Church.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Heidie S. (deRoos) Stanton; his children Barbara (Jay) Hatfield, Susan (Steve) St. Amour, Robert (Amy) Stanton, Deborah (Jordy) Sargent, Jeffrey (Tracy) deRoos, Timothy (Kimberly) deRoos, and Melanie (Ken) Funk; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ellen (Al) Price; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers William and Charles; a sister-in-law Jean; and his stepmother, Gladys.
A memorial gathering will be held for friends and family from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Scipio Volunteer Fire Department, 3550 Route 34, Scipio Center. Please join us in celebrating Jerry’s life if you feel comfortable. Current NYSDOH safety guidelines will be followed. A private funeral service will be held at Fleming Federated Church and interment will be in Fleming Rural Cemetery. Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fleming Federated Church, Box 127 Auburn, NY 13021, or to Cayuga Masonic Lodge #221, 170 Turnpike Rd Ext., Cayuga, NY 13034.
