AUBURN — Mr. Gerald H. Nichols, 78, of Owasco Street, Auburn, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in The Commons on St. Anthony.

He was a member of The Church of Christ and Christian Unity, Auburn, and a longtime devoted employee of Auburn Party Rental.

He is survived by three daughters, Crystal L. Beardsley (Todd), of Moravia, Carmina M. Nichols, of Auburn, and Barbara Nichols, of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Annette Hood, of Bath, N.Y.; and a close friend, Georgie Edmunds, of Auburn.

A memorial service will be held a later date.

Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

