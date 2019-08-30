AUBURN — Mr. Gerald H. Nichols, 78, of Owasco Street, Auburn, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in The Commons on St. Anthony.
He was a member of The Church of Christ and Christian Unity, Auburn, and a longtime devoted employee of Auburn Party Rental.
He is survived by three daughters, Crystal L. Beardsley (Todd), of Moravia, Carmina M. Nichols, of Auburn, and Barbara Nichols, of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Annette Hood, of Bath, N.Y.; and a close friend, Georgie Edmunds, of Auburn.
A memorial service will be held a later date.
Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.