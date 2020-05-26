Gerald R. Thomas
AUBURN — Gerald R. Thomas, 89, passed away at his home Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the son of Elon and Hazel (Teeter) Thomas of Auburn.

He was a 1950 graduate of Central High Auburn and retired from ALCO after 25 years. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Auburn. He raised Shetland ponies for 10 years in the 1950s and was an avid horse racing fan.

He was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Roland, and nephew Gary, all of Auburn. He is survived by brothers, LeRoy, of Maryland and James, of Skaneateles; sister Joan, of Auburn; sistesr-in-law, Glenon and Betty Thomas, of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Dawn McGohan and Mike Gebcheck; and canine companion Daisy.

At the convenience of the family, a private ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Fleming. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Second Baptist Church, 1 North Herman Ave., in Auburn.

Langham Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence please visit www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com.

