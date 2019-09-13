Geraldine M. Guarino, 93, formerly of Southfield Apts., Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at The Commons on St. Anthony, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Bates David. She was a devout Catholic and former communicant of St. Mary’s Church. "Gerry," as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was an avid bowler and sports enthusiast. Together with her late husband, Vince, they would seldom miss any family activity or sporting event in the area. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.
She is survived by her three loving children, Michael (Dinah) Guarino of Moravia; David (Ann) Guarino, Laura Guarino-Sigona (John) all of Auburn; seven grandchildren Michael (Margaret) Guarino, Jessica Guarino, Kristin (Mark) Cook, Kelly Guarino, Michelle (Chris) Abel, Amanda (Nate) Grover, Peter Sigona (Chelsea); 17 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Vincenzo, in 2010, a sister, Gertrude Clark and brother Milton David.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Church for Gerry’s Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Friday) in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one choice.
A special thank you to the staff on the 5th floor at The Commons for their exceptional care and compassion that was shown to Gerry during her stay.
Please leave any online condolences at pettigrassfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.