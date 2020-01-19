Geraldine Reed
AUBURN — Geraldine Reed, 77, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Auburn; she retired from Auburn Nursing Home.

Geraldine is survived by her lifelong partner, Bob Bishop; brothers, John (Karen Lawrence) Smith and Tim (Sally) Smith; children, Richard Gordon, Daniel (Sarah Taylor) Gordon, Candance Gordon, Karen Gordon, and Terrielynn (Randy) Stanton; grandchildren, Shawna Gordon, Kristen May, Ashley Gordon, Jeff (Lisa Bachman) Richardson, Erica (Cody Keesee) Stanton, Melissa (Philip) May, Justin (Colleen) Murphy, Brittany (Andy) Short, Jessica Stanton, Chelsea (Josh Maldonado) Gordon, Andrea (Donovan) Carroll, and Tyler (Codi Meccarielle) Stanton; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was predeceased by her husband, Donald Reed; her ex-husband, Richard Gordon; and sisters, Pat Smith and Judith Smith.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

