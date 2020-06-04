AUBURN — Giovanna “Jennie” (Netti) Coppola, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Jennie was born in Auburn, on Aug. 21, 1931, the daughter of Dominic and Vita Maria Netti. She lived a few years during her youth in Sammichele di Bari, Italy, but spent most of her life in Auburn. Jennie met her husband, James F. Coppola, of Watertown, N.Y., and they married in 1953. Together they raised seven children who often said that mom had a “one-way ticket to heaven.”
Jennie enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and getting together for dinners and holidays with her large family. She will be remembered for her many recipes that have been passed on to her children and for her amazing Italian Christmas cookies. Jennie made a point of keeping in contact with her family in Italy and was fortunate enough to travel on various occasions to visit her overseas family. Jennie (known as Mama to her grandchildren) will be sadly missed for her kind and gentle nature.
She is survived by her seven children who were her love, pride, and joy, Linda Coppola, of Greensboro, N.C., MaryAnn (Richard) Anderson, of Auburn, Lorraine (Michael Kessel) Coppola, of Auburn, James (Maureen) Coppola, of Auburn, Michael (Sabina) Coppola, of Bloomfied Hills, Mich., David (Shawna) Coppola, of Madbury, N.H., and Janine (David) Kniola, of Blacksburg, Va.;18 grandchildren, Daniel Donovan, Heather Hogan, Patrick Donovan, Jason Anderson, Craig Anderson, Derek Anderson, Justin Coppola, Alicia Schermer, Nicholas Coppola, Stephanie Lamson, Marissa Jennie Coppola, Kristen Coppola, Jenna Coppola, Natalie Coppola, Gianna Coppola, Sydney Coppola, Emerson Giovanna Kniola, and Evan Kniola; step-grandchildren, Michael Brannigan, James Kessel, Dorothy Kessel, and Bradley Saunders along with all of their spouses and significant others; five great-grandchildren, Eleanor Ananda Hogan, James Kiran Hogan, Kentley Margaret Hogan, Quinn Giovanna Lamson, and Emmy James Anderson. She is also survived by her brother, Pasquale (Nancy) Netti; her sisters-in-law, Brenda Kirwan, MaryJane Guthrie, Marsha Coppola, and Shirley Netti, and brother-in-law, Wilfred Varno; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as her extended family in Italy.
In addition to her parents, Jennie was predeceased by her husband, James F. Coppola; brothers, Anthony Netti and Nicholas Netti; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and a nephew.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at the convenience of family.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
Contributions may be made in memory of Jennie to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. The family would like to thank Hospice, with a special thank you to Norma, who has shown nothing but kindness and compassion. In addition, the family would also like to thank Dr. Cassandra Archer, and a most special thank you to Patty Catalfano Stoddard for her wonderful love and care shown to our mom during this time; Patty has been our special Angel on Earth.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.