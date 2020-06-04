× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Giovanna “Jennie” (Netti) Coppola, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Jennie was born in Auburn, on Aug. 21, 1931, the daughter of Dominic and Vita Maria Netti. She lived a few years during her youth in Sammichele di Bari, Italy, but spent most of her life in Auburn. Jennie met her husband, James F. Coppola, of Watertown, N.Y., and they married in 1953. Together they raised seven children who often said that mom had a “one-way ticket to heaven.”

Jennie enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and getting together for dinners and holidays with her large family. She will be remembered for her many recipes that have been passed on to her children and for her amazing Italian Christmas cookies. Jennie made a point of keeping in contact with her family in Italy and was fortunate enough to travel on various occasions to visit her overseas family. Jennie (known as Mama to her grandchildren) will be sadly missed for her kind and gentle nature.