CATO — Glenda J. Brown, 66, a former resident of Locke, N.Y., died unexpectedly Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home on Shortcut Road, town of Cato, N.Y.

Glenda was born Dec. 13, 1953, in Auburn. Glenda lived most of her life in the Moravia area. She attended Moravia Central School and was formerly employed at TRW in Union Springs. She was also employed at Jo-Ann Fabrics in Ithaca, Cortland, and Liverpool. Glenda enjoyed cooking, crafts, and sewing. Her biggest projects were making heart shaped potholders, pocket books and corn bags, which she sold at a number of craft shows locally.

Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her grandson, Tyson Smith. This included going for ice cream, driving him to hockey practice and baking. She also enjoyed spending time in the stands cheering him on in all of his endeavors.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Thomas Brown, of Weedsport; daughter, Tammie (Rich) Smith, of Cato; son, Tommy Brown, of Weedsport; grandson, Tyson Smith, of Cato; brother, Robert (Linda) Andrews, of Scipio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother, Jane Andrews; father, Frank Andrews; son, Tyson M. Brown; brother, Richard Andrews, and sisters, Shirley Sharpsteen, Lorraine Andrews, and Marlene Marks.