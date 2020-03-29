AUBURN — Gloria Dunfee, 86, of Auburn, formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Commons of St. Anthony, Auburn.

Funeral services and burial in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.

Gloria was born in Trenton, N.J. on May 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Pearl) Lesser. She had been residing in Auburn since 1992, moving there from Seneca Falls. She was a member of St. Alphonsus’s Church, Auburn. Gloria was an avid roller skater who could be seen often enjoying her pastime at Reva Roller Dome in Auburn.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Ann (Roy) Stonesifer, of Phelps, N.Y.; one son, Clarence “Ed” (Noeleen) Dunfee, of Trenton, N.J.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Clarence E. Dunfee, who died Oct. 20, 1993; two sons, Mark and Keith Lapp; and three sisters, Irene Lesser, Lorraine Sheffield, and Beatrice Cohn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Gloria at doranfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Dunfee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.