Gloria J. Celso

Oct. 22, 1941 — July 22, 2020

TOPSFIELD, MA — Gloria J. Celso, 78, of Topsfield, Massachusetts, passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Bartlett Smith (Montezuma, NY) and the late Jenny Anabile Smith (Port Byron, NY).

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Celso Sr., of Topsfield, MA; her children Maria Quimby, Cathy Celso, Ben and Cindy Celso, Jennifer Celso, John Celso Jr.; and six grandchildren John, Emma, Christopher, Nicholas, Sara and Benny.

She enjoyed line dancing, scrabble and volunteering at the Topsfield Council on Aging and Meals on Wheels. She was made quilts for various Homes for Veterans. Gloria loved traveling internationally visiting Italy, Greece, Ireland and England. She was a good Mom.

A private family burial will take place and in lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to: Friends of The Topsfield Council on Aging, PO Box 173, Topsfield MA 01983. To light a memorial candle or to leave condolences please visit www.fsrobertsandson.com.