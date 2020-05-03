Grace E. Pettit

Born in Montezuma on June 6, 1930, Grace was the daughter of the late Glen and Jessie Smith-Helmer. She was affectionately referred to as “Amazing Grace” by many who knew and loved her. Grace was as beautiful as the days are long and she left lasting impressions on all those she came in contact with. She enjoyed gardening and was very fond of her white magnolia tree that she loved to watch bloom every year. Grace loved to read, cook, and sit on her porch and watch the birds until the sun went down. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.