UNION SPRINGS — Grace E. Pettit, 89, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on April 25, 2020.
Born in Montezuma on June 6, 1930, Grace was the daughter of the late Glen and Jessie Smith-Helmer. She was affectionately referred to as “Amazing Grace” by many who knew and loved her. Grace was as beautiful as the days are long and she left lasting impressions on all those she came in contact with. She enjoyed gardening and was very fond of her white magnolia tree that she loved to watch bloom every year. Grace loved to read, cook, and sit on her porch and watch the birds until the sun went down. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Grace will forever be remembered by her children, Donald Jay (Cindy) Pettit, of Port Byron, Linda Yaw, of Romulus, Terry Pettit, of Union Springs, Christy (Mitchell) Roe, of Union Springs, Mike (Diane) Pettit, of Aurora, Barry Pettit, of Aurora, and Carol “Sue” (Leland Jr.) Holmes, of Jordan; her 15 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Anita McBride and Gertrude “Gertie” Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. Pettit in 1998; her son-in-law, David Yaw; and her siblings, David, Larry, Vernon, and Hazel.
Services for Grace will be held privately for the family on June 6, 2020, with interment in Evergreen Cemetery not far from the family home.
Donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com.
