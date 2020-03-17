Gwendolyn C. Roache
WEEDSPORT — Gwendolyn C. Roache, 62, of Weedsport, passed away March 13, 2020.

Born in Tampa, Fla., on March 17, 1957, Gwendolyn was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Alice Norris.

Gwendolyn is survived by her husband, Howard Roache; her stepson, Roger (Charlene Lamphere) Roache; her sister, Michelle, of Florida; her stepbrother, Pete Norris, and her good friends, Shannon Bond and Dan Silvalia.

Gwendolyn’s wishes were no service or calling hours.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

