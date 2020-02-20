AUBURN — H. “Margie” Miles, 88, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in The Commons on St. Anthony Street.
Margie was born in Nuremberg, Germany, and had lived much of her life in the Auburn, N.Y. area. Mrs. Miles had worked at numerous locations in the area; however, should be best remembered for her years of service at The Village Diner in Weedsport, N.Y.
Margie enjoyed playing bingo and stopping in to chat with the folks at Julian’s Bakery in Port Byron. Mrs. Miles adored her grandchildren and the quality time that she was able to spend with them.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by three sons, Brady F. Miles (Susan), of Brownsville, Texas, Ross A. Miles (Claudia), of Auburn; as well as Kevin Miles, of South Carolina; several brothers and sisters residing in Germany; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Brandon Miles.
Memorial funeral services for Margie will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in St. Mary’s Church, Clark Street, Auburn.
All of the arrangements will be conducted by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences, visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.