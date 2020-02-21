AUBURN — H. “Margie” Miles, 88, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in The Commons on St. Anthony Street.

Margie was born in Nuremberg, Germany, and had lived much of her life in the Auburn, N.Y. area. Mrs. Miles had worked at numerous locations in the area; however, should be best remembered for her years of service at The Village Diner in Weedsport, N.Y.

Margie enjoyed playing bingo and stopping in to chat with the folks at Julian’s Bakery in Port Byron. Mrs. Miles adored her grandchildren and the quality time that she was able to spend with them.

She is survived by three sons, Brady F. Miles (Claudia), of Brownsville, Texas, Ross A. Miles (Susan), of Auburn; as well as Kevin Miles, of South Carolina; several brothers and sisters residing in Germany; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Brandon Miles.

Memorial funeral services for Margie will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in St. Mary’s Church, Clark Street, Auburn.

All of the arrangements will be conducted by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

To offer condolences, visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of H. Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.