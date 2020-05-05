COCOA, Fla. — Harold D. Foltz, 86, of Cocoa Fla., passed away April 17, 2020, at his home in Florida.
He was born in Locke, N.Y., on April 13, 1934; son of the late Jesse E. Foltz, and Ida Mae Chapman Foltz. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a New York State corrections officer lieutenant, in Georgetown, N.Y., retiring after 25 years. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Dorothy) Foltz, of Cato, and Charles (Cookie) Foltz, of Elbridge; sister, Judy Mack, of Oregon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Gladys Decker; a brother, Wayne Foltz.
Due to the circumstances, services will be private. Burial will take place in Meridian Cemetery.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com
