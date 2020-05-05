Harold D. Foltz
0 entries

Harold D. Foltz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COCOA, Fla. — Harold D. Foltz, 86, of Cocoa Fla., passed away April 17, 2020, at his home in Florida.

He was born in Locke, N.Y., on April 13, 1934; son of the late Jesse E. Foltz, and Ida Mae Chapman Foltz. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a New York State corrections officer lieutenant, in Georgetown, N.Y., retiring after 25 years. He was an Army veteran.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Dorothy) Foltz, of Cato, and Charles (Cookie) Foltz, of Elbridge; sister, Judy Mack, of Oregon; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Gladys Decker; a brother, Wayne Foltz.

Due to the circumstances, services will be private. Burial will take place in Meridian Cemetery.

Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Foltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News