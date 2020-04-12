× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Harold Douglas (Doug) McElwain, formerly of Union Springs, N.Y., passed away on March 24, 2020, at his home in St. Augustine, Fla.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1955, and the son of Jack (deceased) and Betty McElwain. He was a 1973 graduate of Union Springs Central High School. He was an outstanding athlete during his high school years, in both basketball and baseball, holding pitching records for several years in baseball at USCS. He attended Western Michigan on a baseball scholarship. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and attended as many games possible, even managing to wave at family from the stands during televised games. He had a love of golf and always managed to find someone to play 18 holes with him as he traveled around the country for his job.

Doug lived in several cities in this country, which brought many friends into his life from all areas of the United States.

Doug lived his life to the fullest. He was always the first one to have a great story to tell. He knew how to make everyone laugh and he loved life.

Doug is survived by his beloved daughter and best friend, Amy (Shawn) Giard, and his loving granddaughter, Hannah; his step grandchildren, Hayley and Holdyn.