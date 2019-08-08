AUBURN — Harold Lewis Short, 87, of Potter Road, Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Commons on St. Anthony.
Mr. Short was born in the town of Throop on Sept. 24, 1931, to the late Harold and Marion Champlin Short. Harold graduated from Weedsport High School. He was one of the original partners of Gibbs Dairy Farm in Auburn. With more than 20 years of employment, Harold retired from Gould’s Pumps. Mr. Short was an elder and member of the First Presbyterian Church for 60 years. Harold was a selfless man; he spent time volunteering at the church and at the Calvary Food Pantry. He was a former member of the Cherry Valley Carriage Association. Restoring his family’s horse drawn carriages brought Harold great joy. Often times you could find Harold driving these buggies and carriages, hitched to his horse named Zero, down Potter Road. The neighbors would gather in delight to watch Harold.
Harold is survived by his loving family, his wife of 62 years, Joyce Beals Short; his daughter, Ann (Michael) Oot, of Oneida; his beloved grandchildren, Emily Oot, of Brooklyn, Peter Oot, of Oneida, Matthew Short, of DeKalb, Ill., and Harold Short, of Tallahassee, Fla.; his sisters, Eleanore Norden, of Holland, Mich., and June Peterson, of Albany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his son, Peter Short, and his sister, Marian Mappes.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in The First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn. Visitation will be held prior from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church.
Donations in memory of Harold may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Auburn, Throop Fire Department, or the American Lung or Heart Associations.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
