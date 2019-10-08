AUBURN — Harriet M. Nowak passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 104 years.
She was a lifelong resident of Auburn.
Harriet was predeceased by her husband, Anthony, and her daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn and David Rice.
She is survived by her son, Tony and wife, Kitty; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Harriet’s life was centered around her family, close friends, and St. Hyacinth’s Church. She will be missed by her friends, family, and the Crest Manor community that cared for her the last eight years of her life.
The service for Harriet will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in St. Hyacinth’s Church in Auburn. Her wake will be at 10 a.m. in the church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Harriet Nowak, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.