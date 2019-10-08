{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Harriet M. Nowak passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 104 years.

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn.

Harriet was predeceased by her husband, Anthony, and her daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn and David Rice.

She is survived by her son, Tony and wife, Kitty; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Harriet’s life was centered around her family, close friends, and St. Hyacinth’s Church. She will be missed by her friends, family, and the Crest Manor community that cared for her the last eight years of her life.

The service for Harriet will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in St. Hyacinth’s Church in Auburn. Her wake will be at 10 a.m. in the church, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.

Oct 9
Calling Hours
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
St.Hyacinth Church
63 Pulaski St.
Auburn, NY 13021
Oct 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
12:00PM
St.Hyacinth Church
63 Pulaski St.
Auburn, NY 13021
