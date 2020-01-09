PORT BYRON — Harrison Longe Edgbert, 86, of Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Harrison was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and made his career with the Air National Guard where he earned the rank of Master Sergeant working with “The Boys of Syracuse 174th.” While serving he was able to travel the globe from France to Germany and back home where for a short time he was assigned to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He retired in 1988 at the young age of 55 where he was able to pursue his many hobbies. He perfected his carpentry skills and even ran his own local business “Harry’s Mobile Home Parts.”
He is survived by his children, Debbie (Jim) Waller, Harrison (Lorraine) Edgbert, Robert (Stephanie) Edgbert, John Edgbert, and Melissa Cole; grandchildren, Heath (Jody) Edgbert, Jamie (Maranda) Perrine, John Keith, Leslie (Eric) Kowalsky, Rebecca Edgbert, Brian Silva, Eric Silva, Christy (Shawn) Edgbert, Arika (Joshua) Edgbert, Ashley Edgbert, Kelsi (Robert W.) Cole, Skye (Dustin) Cobb, and Merry (Will) Burnette; and great-grandchildren, Malcom, Britney, Taylor, Zachary, Michael, Ayden, Caleb, Kyla, and Bastion.
He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Finkle Edgbert, in 2012; a son, Jeffery Edgbert in 2009, and a great-granddaughter, Autumn Cobb in 2018.
Friends are invited to call from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Countryside United Methodist Church, 10511 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, NY.
