AUBURN — Harry G. Roberts, 78, of 8 Locust St., Auburn, passed away April 4, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born in Cortland, he was the son of the late Ralph and Victoria Drabicki Roberts. He was a veteran serving in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969. He retired from Alco/Bombardier where he was a machinist. Harry enjoyed going to the local casinos and wood working. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many hours at Bear Swamp and Hector National Forest.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Emily Torrance Roberts; two children, Douglas and Carolyn Roberts; a sister, Patricia (Stu) Scott; cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of choice.

