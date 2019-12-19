MONTEZUMA — Hazel Leota Laird, 87, the family with deep sadness report her passing to God’s Kingdom on Dec. 13, 2019.
Hazel was born Aug. 9, 1932 to Glen and Jesse Helmer, of Montezuma, N.Y., and lived there her entire life having graduated from Port Byron High School in the early '50s. She was a caring wife and mother throughout her life.
She was survived by three children, Cynthia (Edward) Shannahan, Gary S. Laird, and Dennis L. (Karen) Laird; four grandchildren, Crystal Campbell, Brandi Wood, Ryan (Melissa) Laird, and Ross (Danielle) Laird; two great-grandchildren, Tori Wood and Danielle Maurice; and sisters, Grace Pettit and Gertie Smith.
Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Allen Elisha Laird, on Nov. 17, 2017; and brothers, Vernon, David and Larry Helmer.
The family greatly appreciates the kindness extended to Hazel over the years by her sister, Anita McBride, and cousin, Jackie Smith. We would also like to say the same for the wonderful care she was given in the final days of her life by the Auburn Nursing Home staff.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Interment in the spring will be in Savannah-South Butler Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Cayuga County Office of the Aging (Meals on Wheels program), 149 Genesee St. Box 3, Auburn, NY 13021.
