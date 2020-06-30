× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Betty St Clair

Dec. 21, 1926 — June 25, 2020

MORAVIA — Helen Betty St Clair, 93, of Moravia, formerly of King Ferry, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Helen was born Dec. 21, 1926 in Factoryville, Pa., a daughter of the late William and Isabelle (Thomas) White.

She was a home health aide in the Auburn area for a number of years, along with being a devoted wife and home-maker. Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of King Ferry, and a 40-year member of the 5 Corners Grange in Genoa.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Leon E. St Clair; a brother, Richard White (Tiley) of N.J.; two brothers-in-law, Dale St Clair, of Genoa, and Hower St Clair (Connie), of Fla.; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Stanley White.

A memorial service, with interment following in Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard, will be held at a future date. There are no calling hours.

