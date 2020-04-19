Helen C. Hoffman

She was a lifetime resident Skaneateles, born to the late Thomas and Lillian Coyne. Helen was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Mary’s of the Lake, member of the Skaneateles American Legion, and Manlius Cavalry Club. Helen ran the distribution of the Syracuse newspapers in Skaneateles and was a school crossing guard. She could often be seen sitting on her back porch feeding the ducks, tending to her flowers, and relaxing with her cat. Family was very important to Helen; she put their well-being before her own.