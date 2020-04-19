SKANEATELES — Helen C. Hoffman, 91, of Skaneateles, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
She was a lifetime resident Skaneateles, born to the late Thomas and Lillian Coyne. Helen was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Mary’s of the Lake, member of the Skaneateles American Legion, and Manlius Cavalry Club. Helen ran the distribution of the Syracuse newspapers in Skaneateles and was a school crossing guard. She could often be seen sitting on her back porch feeding the ducks, tending to her flowers, and relaxing with her cat. Family was very important to Helen; she put their well-being before her own.
Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her brother, Jack Coyne; husband, Robert Hoffman, both World War II veterans; and son, Karl Hoffman.
Helen is survived by her children, E. Ann Scouten, of Syracuse, and Wayne Hoffman, of Skaneateles; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be private due to current restrictions. Helen will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.
Contributions in Helen’s name may be made to the Skaneateles Ambulance (SAVES).
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
