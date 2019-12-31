LOCKE — Helen M. Hacker, 88, of Locke, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, after a long illness.
Helen Hacker was born on April 8, 1931 in Mineola, (Long Island), N.Y., the daughter of the late Luis and Josephine (Berchtold) Beck. She had been a resident of Locke since 1974, previously from Wantagh, Long Island, and most recently lived with her daughter in Etna. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Moravia. Her interests included her family, reading, music, puzzle books, gardening, and bird watching.
Helen was the widow of Arthur Hacker, who died in 2005. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Carol Jean Hacker in 1985, and a son, Richard Alan Hacker in 1988.
She is survived by her children, James (Faye) Hacker, of Locke, N.Y., Theresa Belfiore, of Binghamton, N.Y., Janet (Fred) Spencer, of Binghamton, N.Y., and Diana (Brian) Silva, of Etna, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in St. Patrick’s Church, Grove Street, Moravia. Burial will be delayed until spring in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Moravia. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.
Memorial contributions are requested for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
