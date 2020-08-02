NEW CASTLE, DE — With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen M. O'Connell, 88, of New Castle DE and Clayton NY, from natural causes. Helen was cherished for her selfless devotion to family and friends. She was a wonderful role model, teacher, innovator, guide, and mentor to all who knew and worked with her. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Fayetteville NY and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clayton NY.

Born in Auburn NY, the eldest of five children to Michael F. Fogarty and Cecilia O'Toole Fogarty, Helen attended Holy Family School. In those days, gifted students were often given the opportunity to advance more quickly than classmates and Helen graduated magna cum laude at age 16.

Helen received her bachelor's degree from Mercyhurst University, Erie PA. She earned her master's degree and completed the course work for the doctorate in Language Arts at Syracuse University. She began her career in 1953 at Jamesville-Dewitt Senior High School where she taught Social Studies, English, and French. She retired from the same school district after completing 40 years of teaching. Helen was proud to be a part of the development team that made the concept of Jamesville-Dewitt Middle School a reality. At the Middle School, she taught Language Arts and Reading. Upon her retirement, she continued to return to the Middle School almost daily as a substitute teacher for another five years. Truly born to teach, Helen loved working with young people of all ages and abilities.