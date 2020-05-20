× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Mrs. Helen R. Graney, 95, a lifelong Auburnian, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

A graduate of Holy Family High School, Helen was a 45-year employee, as an operator of the New York Telephone Company. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers retirement club. Helen had an infectious smile; always putting others first, was an avid reader, who loved the time spent with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was member of St. Alphonsus Church, and the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Alphonsus.

Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Burger; a son, Robert Graney, and her husband of 57 years, Joseph Graney.

Surviving are children, David J. Graney, Joseph M. (Joelle) Graney, and Mary E. (Lawrence) Church, and son-in-law, Thomas Burger, all of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Katherine Graney, of Florida; grandchildren, Cynthia Graney (Scott Shaft), Mary Viola (Nicholas), Michael Graney, Lawrence Church (Gillian), Joseph Church (Michaela), and Brian Church (Jen VanArsdale); six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth Kelly, Mary Ambrose Sr., of Mercy, Dorothy Bowen, and John Rogers and their parents, Philip and Catherine Lenane Rogers.