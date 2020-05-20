AUBURN — Mrs. Helen R. Graney, 95, a lifelong Auburnian, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
A graduate of Holy Family High School, Helen was a 45-year employee, as an operator of the New York Telephone Company. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers retirement club. Helen had an infectious smile; always putting others first, was an avid reader, who loved the time spent with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was member of St. Alphonsus Church, and the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Alphonsus.
Helen was predeceased by a daughter, Catherine Burger; a son, Robert Graney, and her husband of 57 years, Joseph Graney.
Surviving are children, David J. Graney, Joseph M. (Joelle) Graney, and Mary E. (Lawrence) Church, and son-in-law, Thomas Burger, all of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Katherine Graney, of Florida; grandchildren, Cynthia Graney (Scott Shaft), Mary Viola (Nicholas), Michael Graney, Lawrence Church (Gillian), Joseph Church (Michaela), and Brian Church (Jen VanArsdale); six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth Kelly, Mary Ambrose Sr., of Mercy, Dorothy Bowen, and John Rogers and their parents, Philip and Catherine Lenane Rogers.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, with a memorial Mass to be held at a later date in St. Alphonsus Church.
Memorials may be remembered to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 10 Lewis St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
