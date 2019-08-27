Helene Celeste Scialdone

SKANEATELES — Helene “Celeste” (Arini) Scialdone, 87, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 3, 2019.
Celeste was born in Tunis, Tunisia on July 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Vita (Gondolfo) Arini. Through her strong Catholic faith, she survived the brutal Nazi occupation of Tunis during World War II and welcomed the Allied liberation. She had a gift of passing down stories from the War - from hiding in a barn with her Jewish neighbors, to recounting the frightening hum of the Allied bombers and witnessing the destruction of her neighbors’ building, to tasting her ﬁrst Necco candy given to her by U.S. GIs.
After emigrating to the United States from Tunisia with her family in 1950, Celeste completed a nursing assistant program in Connecticut. She later moved to Seneca Falls where she met and married her husband of 65 years and most recently resided in Skaneateles for the past several years. Celeste was a selﬂess and tireless caregiver having lovingly cared for her mother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and older sister in her home without hesitation or assistance until their passing. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles and a former communicant of St. Patrick’s Church in Seneca Falls.
Celeste was a kind, caring, and gentle soul - loved by all who were blessed to have met her. Aﬀectionately known as “Nonna” or “Aunt Celeste” by not only her family but friends as well whom she always welcomed into her home with a warm smile and big hug. She spoke four languages ﬂuently – Italian, English, French, and Arabic and could hold a conversation in several languages at the same time. This multicultural background was reﬂected in conversations spent around her dining room table and in her authentic homemade dishes, whether it be raviolis, arancini, or her famous couscous with Tunisian meatballs. Her legendary meals and hospitality were the love that anchored her family and friends around her. One of her favorite pastimes was to sit outside in her garden and listen to songbirds sing. Celeste loved spending time with people and was very close to her three sisters whom she considered her best friends.
Celeste is survived by her husband, Antimo “Andy” Scialdone, of Seneca Falls; three daughters including, Ann (Rick) Capozza, of Skaneateles, Susan, and Sandy; as well as four sons, Anthony, Paul, Jim, and Jo. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren including, Giò Vincenzo, Gabriella Celestina, Massimo Antonio, Isabella Lucia, and Soﬁa Carabella Alessandra Capozza, who were blessed to have their Nonna as such a large part of their lives. In addition to sharing every Sunday dinner with them, Nonna always made an eﬀort to attend every major occasion in their lives, whether it was religious milestones, orchestra concerts, or school/sporting events. She spent much of their time together teaching her grandchildren family traditions, such as Sicilian card games, cooking, and speaking the Italian language. Celeste is also survived by three great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Celeste was predeceased by her beloved son, Anthony Patrick Scialdone in 1984; her two brothers, Pino and Vincenzo Arini, and her three sisters, Maria Agosta, Frances Scialdone, and Elvira Sliski.
Contributions in Celeste’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 81 Jordan St., Skaneateles, NY 13152.
