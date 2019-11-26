{{featured_button_text}}
Henrietta Schutt

JORDAN — Henrietta Schutt, 92, of Jordan, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Syracuse Home where she had resided for the past two months due to Alzheimer’s.

A native of Mattydale, she lived in the Jordan-Elbridge area most of her life. Henrietta was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and devoted her life to them. Henrietta was a home maker who enjoyed baking, decorating special birthday cakes for her family, sewing, crocheting and many craft projects which she donated to church bazaars and family. She liked to camp, fish, bowl, play cards, and shop. She had been a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, volunteer at the Jordan Fall Festival and Red Cross.

Henrietta was a founding member of the Erie Canal Park on Beaver Street in Jordan. She served the First Baptist Church of Jordan in many capacities and enjoyed family times together.

She was predeceased by her son, Stephen; parents, Henry and Laura Thompson, and sisters, Elizabeth Ryan, Mary Ella Hughes, and Alice Van Ben Schoten.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Surviving are her husband, Wilfred “Bud” with whom have celebrated 76 years of marriage on Nov. 26; son, William (Karen), of Pace, Fla.; daughter, Sue (Gary) Bard, of Elbridge; four grandsons, Stephen (Renee) Schutt, of Texas, Brian (Kelly) Schutt, of New Hampshire, Michael (Christina) Bard, of Jordan, and Matthew (Keri) Bard, of Memphis; 14 great-grandchildren, and her first great-great-grandson is expected in February; along with nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Route 5), Elbridge. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First Baptist Church, 32 Clinton St., Jordan. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jordan or the Jordan Fire Department.

Visit bushfuneralhomes.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments