Henry Hungerford White, Jr.

Dec. 8, 1931 — July 15, 2020

MEMPHIS — Henry Hungerford White, Jr., 88, passed away July 15, 2020 at his home in Memphis, NY. He was born Dec. 8, 1931 in Syracuse to Anna and Henry White, Sr. He bought his farm in 1952 and worked as a farmer for over 70 years. He married Jean Calkins on Oct. 12, 1957 at Plainville Church.

Predeceased by sons, Michael and Patrick; wife, Jean; sisters, Anna Mae and Catherine. Survived by children, Douglas (Barbara), Andrew (Amy), Misti; grandchildren, Justin (Sara), Jessica, Nathaniel, Bayleigh, Peyton, Noah, Hunter, Griffin, and Gracee; great-grandchildren, Emmilou and Douglas. Henry thanked his creator every day for letting him work his land.

Private memorial service. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice of CNY at 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or Plainville Church at 752 W Genesee Rd., Plainville, NY 13137. Thank you to Hospice of CNY and Henry's long-term nurse Katrina. Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com