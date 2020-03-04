AUBURN — Henry J. “Buddy” Barrette Jr., 69, of Auburn, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital, following his battle with a short but ferocious illness, with his family by his side.
“Buddy” was a life resident of the Auburn area. He was the son of the late Henry J. and Doris Hutson Barrette. He owned and operated “The Store” in the Hamlet of Owasco from 1992 to 2018, and recently to keep busy he drove a school bus for the Skaneateles School District. He had a great love for music, and over the years played in a number of bands, including The Villagers, One Man Down and the Buddy Barrette Band. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing; he golfed and played softball.
He leaves behind his wife, Edith “Edie” Aubin Barrette; his daughter, Jesseca Barrette (James Abert); his son, H. Joseph Barrette (Robyn); and grandchildren, Camryn, Cathryn, and Henry VII Barrette, and Adeline and Tatum Abert. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Kirkby (Lorne), Susan Giltner (Tom), JoAnn Kubly (Pat), and Janis Barrette (Michael Roses); and several nieces and nephews.
Buddy’s Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the church.
The Music United Foundation is planning a memorial fundraiser for “Buddy” the first Sunday in May.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
