AUBURN — Henry Oliver III “Buddy,” 67, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Buddy was born on May 21, 1952 to the late John and Joan Cartner Oliver Jr. He was one of 12 children. He was avid Yankees fan and loved crossword puzzles. He worked as a machine operator for many years at Avstarr Fuel Systems.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

He is survived by his significant other of 26 years, Tammy; three children; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

At Buddy’s request, there will be no visitation or service.