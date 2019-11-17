BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Hermine Feingold Drossos, 70, peacefully passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at home, in Bellingham, Wash., after a courageous battle against cancer. In the end, she chose to utilize the "Death with Dignity Act" through End of Life Washington, to create the passing of her choice.
Born in Coral Gables, Fla. on Aug. 8, 1949, she was adopted at birth by David and Pearl Feingold, of Long Beach, N.Y. Hermine grew up in Long Beach, and attended CW Post University.
Hermine married Jon Drossos, of Auburn, N.Y. in 1971. Together, they operated Drossos Greenhouse and Gardens. In 1996, she graduated from Wells College, then taught at A.J. Smith Elementary for 20 years, a profession she truly loved and practiced from her heart. Her passions were horticulture, birding, teaching, and her family, among others.
She is survived by her son, Peter; daughter, Pandora; grandson, Kingston; cousins, Glenn, Cynthia, Aden, and Bruce; as well as extended family and close friends.
Donations can be made in Hermine’s memory to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225; Seymour Library, Auburn, NY; End of Life Washington, or the Audubon Society. Any donations are deeply appreciated.
