WEEDSPORT — Holly M. Parks, 60, of Weedsport, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Dec. 15, 1959, the daughter of Rosabell Antone, of Canada, and the late William Lowe. Holly traveled many parts of this country and made many friends; when she loved, she loved with all her heart. She provided a loving home to her precious pups, Cheech, Sugar, and Casper, who will miss her very much.
Holly is survived by her devoted and loving companion of 20 years, Scott Wilson; her children, Robin Parks, of Rochester, William Parks, of Elmira, and Vivian Juarez, of Texas; her mother, Rosabell; her siblings, Billy Lynn Lowe, of London, Ontario, Marilyn Haverlock, of Mattydale, Reenee Thundercloud, of Wisconsin, Rose “Lumpy” Seamans, of DeRuyter, Sharon Jackson, of the Mohawk reservation, Margaret Wheatly, of Central Square, and William Lowe, of Canastota.
In addition to her father, Rose was predeceased by her sister Sue Crouse.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Calling hours will be held prior to Holly’s service from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations in memory of Holly M. Parks may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
