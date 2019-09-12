MORAVIA — Hope Greenman, 72, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019 at home.
Hope was born on July 7, 1947 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Vernon Masten and Helen Roberts Masten. She spent her career as a home health aide, a profession she was most proud of; that reflected her caring and compassionate personality. She was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed gardening, particularly flowers. Hope cherished her grandchildren, and they certainly cherished her. She also especially loved her dog Lilly.
She is survived by her loving husband Charles, of Moravia; daughters Annette (Ed) Kuss, of LaFayette, Tammy Greenman, of Lansing, and Lorie (Scott) Crotwell, of Cortland; grandchildren, Meghan Parente, Austin Parente, and Steven Crotwell; and her sister, Loretta (Mike) Branch. Hope is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Hope is predeceased by her brother Orrion “Doc” (Betty) Masten.
You have free articles remaining.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 12, at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave. Cortland, NY 13045. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with burial immediately following at Glenwood Cemetery in Homer, NY.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a donation to Hospicare 172 E King Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850.
To Offer online condolences, please visit, www.wright-beard.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.