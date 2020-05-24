× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Howard N. Hosford, 69, of Auburn, went home to be with The Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a short illness.

He was born on May 17, 1951 to Ira and Lucelia Fowler Hosford. After graduating from Weedsport High School, Howard served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 2017 after 38 years as a skilled machinist with Owens Brockway.

Howard’s priorities were God, family, and country. He served for several years at Second Baptist Church in various roles. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis and in his later years, spending time with his grandson, Logan.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Cheeley Hosford; loving daughter, Leighana (Arun) Shankar, of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Charles Hosford, of Rhode Island; sister, Doris (Leon) Showens, of Weedsport; niece, Kristy Showens (Brooks Bernhardt), and great-niece, Leila; and nephew, Matthew Showens.

The service will be held privately for the family. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, in Fleming, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, in memory of Howard N. Hosford.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.