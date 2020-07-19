Hugh P. Boswell III
Hugh P. Boswell III, 69, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Saturday in Auburn Community Hospital - ER.
Pastor Boswell is survived by his loving wife, the former Elaine Emerson; his four daughters; and six grandchildren.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
