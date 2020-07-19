Hugh P. Boswell III
Hugh P. Boswell III

Hugh P. Boswell III

Hugh P. Boswell III, 69, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Saturday in Auburn Community Hospital - ER.

Pastor Boswell is survived by his loving wife, the former Elaine Emerson; his four daughters; and six grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Please visit http:/www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.

