Ian D. McMahon
0 entries

Ian D. McMahon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Ian D. McMahon, 34, died unexpectedly Feb. 25, 2020.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of Timothy and Catherine Pfeiffer McMahon, and a graduate of Port Byron High School. He enjoyed motorcycling, all types of movies and music, and working on dirt bikes and four wheelers.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine McMahon; his siblings, Kathleen, James, Liam (Emily), Erin, Meaghan (Robert), and Kerry (Bernard); and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, and by a sister, Shannan McMahon.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ian McMahon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News