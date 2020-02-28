AUBURN — Ian D. McMahon, 34, died unexpectedly Feb. 25, 2020.
Born in Auburn, he was the son of Timothy and Catherine Pfeiffer McMahon, and a graduate of Port Byron High School. He enjoyed motorcycling, all types of movies and music, and working on dirt bikes and four wheelers.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine McMahon; his siblings, Kathleen, James, Liam (Emily), Erin, Meaghan (Robert), and Kerry (Bernard); and by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, and by a sister, Shannan McMahon.
There are no calling hours or services at this time.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.
