AUBURN — Ian D. McMahon, 34, died unexpectedly Feb. 25, 2020.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of Timothy and Catherine Pfeiffer McMahon, and a graduate of Port Byron High School. He enjoyed motorcycling, all types of movies and music, and working on dirt bikes and four wheelers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his mother, Catherine McMahon; his siblings, Kathleen, James, Liam (Emily), Erin, Meaghan (Robert), and Kerry (Bernard); and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, and by a sister, Shannan McMahon.

There are no calling hours or services at this time.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ian McMahon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.