ASHVILLE, N.C. — Mrs. Irene E. Lepak, 91, of Ashville, N.C., passed away Oct. 30, 2019.
She was a lifelong Auburn resident until 2012 when she relocated to be nearer to family.
She was born on May 4, 1928, the daughter of William C. and Irene Ehresman Wise. A graduate of Holy Family High School with the class of 1946, she had maintained many lifelong friendships from Holy Family days.
Along with her late husband, Michael, who predeceased her in 1984; they were founding members of Sacred Heart Church. Irene had been a 24-year volunteer at Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center, enjoyed gardening, travel, and most of all loved her family.
Surviving are her children, Thomas M. and Carolyn Lepak, of Frankfort, Del., Barbara L. May, of Ashville, N.C., and Diane M. and Daniel Falvo, of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Sara C. Miller, James, Patrick, and Lindsey Falvo; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Ella Jane Miller; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Irene was predeceased by her husband; parents, and son-in-law, Donald May.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be remembered to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.
