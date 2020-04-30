× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AURORA — Irene F. Grant, 82, of Aurora, passed away on April 27, 2020, after a brief illness.

As heaven gained an angel, Honoco Road lost a beloved friend. Irene spent many days and nights enjoying the beauty that Cayuga Lake brought for the majority of her life. Sharing in that beauty were her beloved family and the countless friends she made along the way.

Irene was born on Feb. 3, 1938 in Sherwood, N.Y. to Helen and Harold Franklin. She spent most of her life in King Ferry and around Cayuga Lake. She graduated from King Ferry Central School and then went to Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse to further her education. Upon completing her degree at CCBI, she went on to work at Cornell University at the school of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR). Irene was the manager of the Conference Center at ILR for many years, coordinating events and directing many activities in her tenure. After 35 years of dedicated and hard work, she retired in 1993 to her home on Cayuga Lake with her husband, family, and cherished grandchildren.