AUBURN — Irene Pinckney, 91, of Auburn, passed away with her family at her side Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
During her working career Irene worked at the National Bank of Auburn and the Syracuse Developmental Center working with troubled children. She was a lifetime member of the Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary.
Irene enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and an occasional trip to the casino. She loved traveling, and spoiling her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was a solid rock for her three children. Also, one of her most favorite things to do was to cook. Anyone whoever stopped at her house would know mom’s diner was always open for a cup of coffee, a sandwich or sweets. Along with the food she would entertain you with her humor, stories, and undisguised comments and opinions.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, R. James Pinckney; her sisters, Mary Winnicki and Emily Kavanaugh; her brother, Stanley Krawczyk, and her great-grandson, Noah Farrelly.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon Farrelly (Bernie), Kathy Pinckney, and Paul (Debbie) Pinckney; her seven grandchildren, James Farrelly (Beth), Jaclyn Dougherty (Jeremy), Lauren Pinckney (George), Jeff Pinckney, Jenna Lattimore (Erik), Kate Graceffo (Jeff), and Colleen Pinckney; her great-grandchildren, Margaret, Alec, Ella, Aidan, Rylee, and Wes.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in St. Mary’s Church, Clark Street, Auburn. Funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in St. Mary’s Church.
A very special thank you to her caregivers, Marsha Farrelly, Beth Farrelly, Sally Smith, and Kate Graceffo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Noah Farrelly Memorial Fund, 35 Kendall Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.