AUBURN — Irene Pinczak Kitt, 59, of Burt Avenue, Auburn, died at her home.
Born in Syracuse, Irene retired as a nurse from Auburn Nursing Home.
She is survived by one son, Benjamin Kitt and his wife, Stephanie, of Auburn; and former husband, Thomas Kitt and his wife, Kathy, of Camillus.
In addition to her parents, Michael and Oksana Pinczak, Irene was predeceased by her stepsister, Ivanka Billman.
Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn, with a calling hour at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in memory of Irene to the St. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021.
