Irene Ruth Buso Akers entered into final rest and went to spend eternity with her Lord on Sept. 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 28, 1933 at her home in Mottville, N.Y. to George and Anna Buso. Irene married the love of her life, Paul B. Akers, on Oct. 4, 1958 and they shared a wonderful life together in Weedsport, N.Y. Paul passed away on Oct. 21, 1987. Irene has most recently resided in Morrisville, N.Y. for the past 12 years.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth A. Farrell (Marc Conners), of Auburn; her son, Daniel P. Akers (Tracy), of Morrisville; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral home in Morrisville, N,Y. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Morrisville Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weedsport First United Methodist Church.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
