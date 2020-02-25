SENNETT — Irving Harold Green, 89, of Sennett, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.
Born in Skaneateles, he was one of nine children of the late Walter and Ellen Coleman Green. He was raised in Port Byron. After serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Mr. Green worked his entire career with New York State Electric and Gas Corporation, retiring in 1990. Along with his late wife, Marjorie, they raised their family and he resided in Sennett for more than 65 years. Irving had a passion for gardening, and enjoyed sports, hunting, snowmobiling, and golf. He was involved with and coached Little League baseball in Weedsport starting in the early 1960s and ending in the late 1970s.
He leaves behind a son, Gary and his wife, Nancy, of Tennessee; son, Richard and his wife, Cindy, of Weedsport; his daughter, Patti Nelson and her husband, Eric Hirsh, of Baldwinsville; his son, Thomas and his wife, Mary, of Port Byron, and his son, Wayne and his wife, Krissy, of North Syracuse. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Irving was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Sibus Green in 2011.
A memorial service is planned for March for family and close friends. Private burial will follow.
“You don’t stop playing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop playing.” George Bernard Shaw
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
