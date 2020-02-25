Irving Harold Green

Born in Skaneateles, he was one of nine children of the late Walter and Ellen Coleman Green. He was raised in Port Byron. After serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Mr. Green worked his entire career with New York State Electric and Gas Corporation, retiring in 1990. Along with his late wife, Marjorie, they raised their family and he resided in Sennett for more than 65 years. Irving had a passion for gardening, and enjoyed sports, hunting, snowmobiling, and golf. He was involved with and coached Little League baseball in Weedsport starting in the early 1960s and ending in the late 1970s.