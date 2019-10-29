AUBURN — Iva M. Bardreau, 97, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at The Commons on St. Anthony.
Iva was born in Scipio on Sept. 25, 1922, to the late Alanson and Mary Connell Doane. Iva was previously employed at Red Star Express Lines. She was a past member of the Aurelius Auxiliary Fire Department and was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Auburn.
Iva is survived by her son, Scott (Susan) McKinley, of Texas; her grandsons, Nicholas and Cole; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Iva was predeceased by her husband, Albert Bardreau; and her sisters, Elizabeth Doane, Irene Bush, and Freida Blaisdell.
A graveside service was previously held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn.
The family would like to thank the nurses and the staff at The Commons on St. Anthony for the wonderful care they provided Iva over the years.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
