CATO — Ivan R. Van Norstrand, 82, of Cato, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 5, 1937, son of the late Howard and Margaret “Peg” Van Norstrand. He was a 1956 graduate of Cato-Meridian Central School where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He married his wife of 62 years, Margaret “Margie” Riester on Dec. 14, 1957. He purchased the family farm in 1958 from his grandmother. He was awarded the NYS Farm Family of the Year in 1976. He was a former member of both Victory and Conquest Grange. A longtime member of Conquest Fire Department; he served as chief for eight years. He was a Minneapolis Moline enthusiast and collector.
He was predeceased by an infant son, Peter Howard Van Norstrand (1960).
He is survived by his wife, Margie; children, Raymond (Arlene) Van Norstrand, Lela (Randy) Daratt, Barbara (Richard “Jack”) Lees, and Paul (Chanda) Van Norstrand; grandchildren, Emily (Travis) Dunn, Steven (Julia) Van Norstrand, Susan (Alex C.) Daratt, Lori (Brandon B.) Daratt, Tallie (David) Czajkowski, and Hana Van Norstrand; great-grandchildren, Logan and Harper Dunn, John Van Norstrand, Dave and Dake Czajkowski.
Due to the pandemic, drive-through calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Van Norstrand Farm, 11122 State Route 38, Cato, NY. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. in accordance to the current social distancing guidelines. A private graveside burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Weedsport.
For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Conquest Fire Department, 10351 Slayton Road, Port Byron, NY 13140.
Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements.
