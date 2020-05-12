Ivan R. Van Norstrand

He was born Aug. 5, 1937, son of the late Howard and Margaret “Peg” Van Norstrand. He was a 1956 graduate of Cato-Meridian Central School where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He married his wife of 62 years, Margaret “Margie” Riester on Dec. 14, 1957. He purchased the family farm in 1958 from his grandmother. He was awarded the NYS Farm Family of the Year in 1976. He was a former member of both Victory and Conquest Grange. A longtime member of Conquest Fire Department; he served as chief for eight years. He was a Minneapolis Moline enthusiast and collector.