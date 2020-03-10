AUBURN — J. Barbara Estep, 87, the daughter of the late William and Marietta (Heim) Fahler, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Barbara was born in Scranton, Pa., and moved to Elmira, N.Y. when she was 9 years old. Barb was married to Ronald G. Estep in 1952 and moved to Auburn, N.Y., in 1953. She was employed by Cayuga Community College as an administrative assistant for 17 years. Barbara served at First Presbyterian Church as an Elder and Deacon, volunteered at Calvary Food Pantry, for the RSVP Program, and ushered for many years for the Merry-Go-Round Theatre.
After retirement, Barb and Ron spent many years traveling and wintering in Florida where she developed friendships with people from all over the United States and Canada. She loved her role of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and always surprised her family with small, thoughtful, gifts or baked goodies. She loved reading to her great-grandbabies, grandbabies, and children. She also loved crafts and created embroidered birth samplers, Christmas tree skirts, and stuffed animals for the entire family. There were always crafts, baked goods, and places to go when visiting with Barb. She loved the outdoors including camping, gardening, and especially the front porch of her home of more than 50 years. That front porch was the place and opportunity for many great conversations. Whether friends, family, or neighbors, you were always welcomed and greeted warmly by Barb. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Barb is survived by three sons, Dana P. Estep, of Pittsburgh, Pa., David R. Estep, of Rochester, N.Y., and William B. Estep and his wife, Elizabeth, of Lancaster, Va.; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Ronald G. Estep, and her sister, Lois Hager.
A memorial service will be held at a future date and location.
In lieu of flowers or other acts of kindness, donations may be made in Barb’s honor to the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021, www.calvaryfoodpantry.com.
To offer condolences, please go to www.brewfuneralhome.com.
