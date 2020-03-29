J. Christopher Keogan

AUBURN — Chris, 84, transitioned at 11:50 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, at the home he built, on Echo Lake, surrounded by his loving family, Kitty (Catherine), Jordy, and Tate.

Chris was a proud and distinguished Auburn firefighter of 27 years. He leaves a rich legacy through his contributions in starting the union and his history making contract negotiations; which included for the first time the cost of living adjustment for perpetuity. This eventually benefited all first responders in the entire state and beyond. Chris earned his GED to join the fire department and went on to graduate from Cornell University.

In his second career, he served as a Labor Leader, National Organizer, and a Collective Bargaining Specialist for ILGW/UNITE. There he worked to change the system and made major advancements for workers. In his retirement, he built his dream home and made a wonderful life with his soul mate, Kitty (Catherine) Reid. His hobbies included cooking, reading, camping, fishing, traveling, history, politics, jazz music, and sports. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Even with his many achievements, Chris would always say his best work was his children and grandchildren. He remained very proud, supportive, and involved with them throughout his entire life.

