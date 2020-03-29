J. Christopher Keogan

AUBURN — Chris, 84, transitioned at 11:50 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, at the home he built, on Echo Lake, surrounded by his loving family, Kitty (Catherine), Jordy, and Tate.
Chris was a proud and distinguished Auburn firefighter of 27 years. He leaves a rich legacy through his contributions in starting the union and his history making contract negotiations; which included for the first time the cost of living adjustment for perpetuity. This eventually benefited all first responders in the entire state and beyond. Chris earned his GED to join the fire department and went on to graduate from Cornell University.
In his second career, he served as a Labor Leader, National Organizer, and a Collective Bargaining Specialist for ILGW/UNITE. There he worked to change the system and made major advancements for workers. In his retirement, he built his dream home and made a wonderful life with his soul mate, Kitty (Catherine) Reid. His hobbies included cooking, reading, camping, fishing, traveling, history, politics, jazz music, and sports. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Even with his many achievements, Chris would always say his best work was his children and grandchildren. He remained very proud, supportive, and involved with them throughout his entire life.
Chris leaves behind his soulmate for more than 22 years, Kitty (Catherine) Reid; his two children, Jordana (Michael) Fleischut, and Tate (Lucy) Keogan; his grandchildren, Dylan (Suzy) Fleischut, Tyler Fleischut, Natalie Keogan, and Chase Keogan, and great-grandson, Jude Fleischut, all of Nantucket, Mass.; his brothers and sisters, Patty (William) Rankin, Kit (Bub) Shore, Debbie Keogan, and Tommy Keogan. In addition to his many cousins, nieces, nephews, their children and a plethora of friends and colleagues.
Chris was predeceased by his brother, Michael Keogan; former wife, Natalie Kalet Keogan; his parents, Gertrude and Francis Keogan; and his aunt, Helen Muldoon.
A private memorial service took place on March 20, 2020, at Langham Funeral Home, followed by a fireman’s funeral of high respect. The bell was rung 27 times in honor of Chris’ years of service to the city of Auburn. Entombment took place in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.
As we could not gather to share stories and memories, his grandchildren have set up a Facebook page, “We love Chris Keogan” and email, welovechriskeogan@gmail.com to share stories. Until we hold his celebration of life in the fall.
We ask any donations to be made in Chris’ memory to The Auburn Retired Firefighters Fund, P.O. Box 1206, Auburn, NY 13021.
