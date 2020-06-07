SYRACUSE — Jack Edward Hole, a resident of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 83 years old. After months of declining health, he died peacefully. After three years of missing his wife, he is now gone to join her in heaven.
Jack was born on Oct. 26, 1936 in Owasco, N.Y., to Ella and Wilfred Hole. He attended Skaneateles Central Schools, and later enlisted in the Army (March 1955) where he was a Specialist 5th Grade. He was stationed in several locations including Keiserlauten, Germany, where he was both a blacksmith and mechanic. An interesting fact that Jack was happy to share was that when he served in Germany, Elvis served at the same time in a nearby location of Friedberg, Germany. Jack received an honorable discharge in 1959.
He was married to Frances Kenney on Feb. 11, 1956. He and Fran lived in Borodino and together raised six children, living there for more than 50 years. They were married for nearly 62 years. In Borodino, Jack was actively involved with his children, taking his children fishing and sledding, and teaching them to garden. He enjoyed playing alongside with his children in many outdoor games including soccer, baseball and kick the can. Time with his children also included making homemade ice cream (with icicles) and he especially loved treating his children to ice cream at the Ice Cream Stand.
Fran and Jack enjoyed square dancing together weekly with the Cayuga Cut Ups for more than 40 years. They also enjoyed taking trips with the Sennett Seniors and attending plays at the Merry-Go-Round Theatre in Auburn; as well as the Cortland Repertory Theatre. They attended several plays together of their grandchildren's, as well as dance recitals and other events.
Jack was employed as a crane operator until his retirement at 78, with Welch Construction of Marcellus. Prior, he worked for Angelo Spadotto and Cliff Hayden, also of Marcellus. In addition to his full time job, Jack opened his own locksmith business (Jack’s Lock Shop) in 1988 and continued to serve the Skaneateles, Marcellus, and Auburn areas for close to 30 years. He enjoyed helping his community always, and will be remembered for opening many doors, and changing many locks.
He was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to provide for them, a loving grandpa and “great-grandpa” to many. Jack was a strong, proud, and good man. He was loved and will be missed by many!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Kenney) Hole; his parents, Ella (Simmons) Hole and Wilfred Hole; his brother, Fredrick Robert Hole (Bud); and sisters, Helen Louise Badman and Marjorie Pearl Hole.
Jack is survived by his six children, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a brother; Barbara (Stephen) Geier, of Edgewater, Md., (GC Jeffrey and Adam); Janice Beaman, of Syracuse, (GC Nathan (Nora) Beaman, GGC Maggie, GC Brandon Beaman, GC Christopher Beaman, GGC Trenidy); Jeanne (Keith) Harter, of Fulton, N.Y., (GC William Hudson and (Olivia Frost), GGC Jack, Alicia (Keith) Wise, GGC Grey, Bram, Navy, GC Markus, Mallory Harter); Jacqueline (Andrew) Holmes, of Sorrento, Fla., (GC Maris); Robert (Dr. Julianne Randall) Hole, of Binghamton, N.Y., (GC Michelle (Joe) Cheeseman, GC Matthew); Kathleen (JD) Thomas, of Syracuse, (GC Delana, SGC Kaeli Burgess (Ben), SGGC Noah and Lyla, SGC Chris Thomas (Tracey Cornes), SGGC Aria and Loreli and SGC Alec Thomas); brother, Elmer Eugene Hole (Gene), of Owasco; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private viewing by immediate family was held on June 4, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home in Skaneateles, with a private military burial to follow in the Borodino Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date when conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Borodino Fire Department or the Spafford Historical Society.
Condolences at www.robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
