SYRACUSE — Jack Edward Hole, a resident of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 83 years old. After months of declining health, he died peacefully. After three years of missing his wife, he is now gone to join her in heaven.

Jack was born on Oct. 26, 1936 in Owasco, N.Y., to Ella and Wilfred Hole. He attended Skaneateles Central Schools, and later enlisted in the Army (March 1955) where he was a Specialist 5th Grade. He was stationed in several locations including Keiserlauten, Germany, where he was both a blacksmith and mechanic. An interesting fact that Jack was happy to share was that when he served in Germany, Elvis served at the same time in a nearby location of Friedberg, Germany. Jack received an honorable discharge in 1959.

He was married to Frances Kenney on Feb. 11, 1956. He and Fran lived in Borodino and together raised six children, living there for more than 50 years. They were married for nearly 62 years. In Borodino, Jack was actively involved with his children, taking his children fishing and sledding, and teaching them to garden. He enjoyed playing alongside with his children in many outdoor games including soccer, baseball and kick the can. Time with his children also included making homemade ice cream (with icicles) and he especially loved treating his children to ice cream at the Ice Cream Stand.