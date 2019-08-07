AUBURN — Jacqueline M. Wood, 64, of Emily Drive, Auburn, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Mrs. Wood was born on Dec. 1, 1954 in Auburn, to the late Joseph J. Wise Sr. and Louise. She was a bookkeeper at The University of Maryland and for Kalmia Construction in Maryland for most of her career. Jackie enjoyed playing with her grandkids, doing things with her family, and bowling. She was on several leagues throughout the years.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving family, her sons, John Westmiller and David (Lisa) Westmiller; her siblings, Joseph (Margaret) Wise Jr., Kevin (Nancy) Wise, Steven (Wendy) Wise, Charlene (Gene) Adams, and Theresa (Michael) Vietta; her grandchildren, Nikolas, Corinne, Faith B., Faith H., Jonathan, Anthony, Alanna, and Paige; her great-grandchild, Levi; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was predeceased by her husband, William Roger Wood, and several family members including her brothers, Michael and Greg Wise.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Visitation will be held prior from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
